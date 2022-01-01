No apps. No banks.

Banking without banks

The new way to store, spend and send money. Get free Visa Bankoff card by choosing one of your favorite messaging services now
Get your Bankoff card now
Bankoff Visa Prepaid Card

1

Chat with BO

And you'll never have to worry about your finances again. He's an omnichannel financial chatbot that helps manage Bankoff card

2

Get Card

If you want to start spending right away, then it's time for a Bankoff card! It only takes two minutes and the process couldn't be easier.

3

Use with confidence

Use seamlessly from WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. The best part? You will get notified about the funds automatically!

Meet BO.Your personal financial assistant

Meet BO.Your personal financial assistant.
Helps you to move your money easily and securely
Bankoff Card |Sharing account statements with 2 clicks
Sharing account statements with 2 clicks
Bankoff Card | Keeps an eye on any transaction to protect your funds
Keeps an eye on any transaction to protect your funds
Bankoff Card | Allowing you to manage card permissions
Allowing you to manage card permissions
Bankoff Card | Meet BO.Your personal financial assistant
Lightweight banking is here

All you need is a messenger and voila!

No installation. A new way to get money in your messenger

Add your card. Just tap and pay fast with contactless

Your Bankoff card is a must-have for anyone with any major wallet. It works seamlessly and automatically, so you can spend in stores and online easily!
Bankoff Card | Add your card. Just tap and pay fast with contactless. Apple payBankoff Card |Add your card. Just tap and pay fast with contactless. Google PayBankoff Card |Add your card. Just tap and pay fast with contactless. Samsung PayBankoff Card |Add your card. Just tap and pay fast with contactless. Ali Pay
Add to Wallet
Bankoff Card |Add your card. Just tap and pay fast with contactless.
Use everywhere.
Fund your account balance easily
Bankoff Card Partners with StripeBankoff Card | Add your card. Just tap and pay fast with contactless. Apple payBankoff Card |Add your card. Just tap and pay fast with contactless. Google Pay

Buy and Sell crypto easily

Top up your Bankoff Card with Tether (USDT) or exchange it to get Tether (USDT) delivered straight into the crypto wallet of your choice instantly!
Get started

Gift Cards made easy

Send Bankoff Visa Gift Cards for any occasion in seconds right from WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger & Instagram
See more
Bankoff Visa Gift Card. Easy to create, top-up and send from WhatsApp or Telegram to anybody in the world. No apps, no banks needed.

Request money with a tap

Send Payment links to friends and tell them “Bankoff me!” even if they’re not on Bankoff yet
Try it out
Send Payment links to friends and tell them “Bankoff me!” even if they’re not on Bankoff yet

Need an easy way to run your business?

Issue Visa cards from a single platform and pay out anybody quickly.
Learn more
Borderless banking without banks Add funds to your business balance without fees and pay out to anybody, globally. Request demo

Free P2P transfers

An innovative way to get rid of the hassle and switch between accounts. Peer-to-Peer transfers which are free in both directions - absolutely no fees involved whatsoever
Get Card Now
Free peer to peer transfers between Bankoff customers No fees when you send or receive money from other Bankoff users

Pricing

Get Bankoff Visa card

Create your Bankoff Card in 2 minutes

Free

Top up

Top up your card with any credit or debit card instantly

4%

+ 3O cent per top up

Tup up with Crypto

Top up your Bankoff balance instantly with Tether (USDT)

0%

Transaction other currency

We'll only charge you if currency conversion is required

2.3%

+ 3O cent per transaction

Spend in USD

Your card comes in USD and there are no hidden fees to spend with

0%

How Original
Susan Washington
It is pretty amazing to see nearly 90% process happens on WhatsApp!
Lindsey Decker
Fantastic Work
Kelly Jackson
It looks like very useful.The  card is amazing. Paid a few times with it in the stores and people kept asking me about it!
Seth Miller

Rated Great at Trustpilot

Some customers have left us their feedbacks and they're really love it
This looks really useful, sharing with our whole team!
Eric Perry
Bankoff is the best so far in service delivery and payment made easy world wide, will recommend
Nicolas Nemmni
Looks very useful
Mary Grayson
It looks like very useful.The  card is amazing. Paid a few times with it in the stores and people kept asking me about it!
Kip Pio

