No apps. No banks.
Banking without banks
The new way to store, spend and send money. Get free Visa Bankoff card by choosing one of your favorite messaging services now
Get your Bankoff card now
1
Chat with BO
And you'll never have to worry about your finances again. He's an omnichannel financial chatbot that helps manage Bankoff card
2
Get Card
If you want to start spending right away, then it's time for a Bankoff card! It only takes two minutes and the process couldn't be easier.
3
Use with confidence
Use seamlessly from WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. The best part? You will get notified about the funds automatically!
Meet BO.Your personal financial assistant
Helps you to move your money easily and securely
Sharing account statements with 2 clicks
Keeps an eye on any transaction to protect your funds
Allowing you to manage card permissions
Lightweight banking is here
All you need is a messenger and voila!
No installation. A new way to get money in your messenger
Add your card. Just tap and pay fast with contactless
Your Bankoff card is a must-have for anyone with any major wallet. It works seamlessly and automatically, so you can spend in stores and online easily!
Add to Wallet
Use everywhere.
Fund your account balance easily
Buy and Sell crypto easily
Top up your Bankoff Card with Tether (USDT) or exchange it to get Tether (USDT) delivered straight into the crypto wallet of your choice instantly!
Get started
Gift Cards made easy
Send Bankoff Visa Gift Cards for any occasion in seconds right from WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger & Instagram
See more
Request money with a tap
Send Payment links to friends and tell them “Bankoff me!” even if they’re not on Bankoff yet
Try it out
Need an easy way to run your business?
Issue Visa cards from a single platform and pay out anybody quickly.
Learn more
Free P2P transfers
An innovative way to get rid of the hassle and switch between accounts. Peer-to-Peer transfers which are free in both directions - absolutely no fees involved whatsoever
Get Card Now
Pricing
Get Bankoff Visa card
Create your Bankoff Card in 2 minutes
Free
Top up
Top up your card with any credit or debit card instantly
4%
+ 3O cent per top up
Tup up with Crypto
Top up your Bankoff balance instantly with Tether (USDT)
0%
Transaction other currency
We'll only charge you if currency conversion is required
2.3%
+ 3O cent per transaction
Spend in USD
Your card comes in USD and there are no hidden fees to spend with
0%
How Original
Susan Washington
It is pretty amazing to see nearly 90% process happens on WhatsApp!
Lindsey Decker
Fantastic Work
Kelly Jackson
It looks like very useful.The card is amazing. Paid a few times with it in the stores and people kept asking me about it!
Seth Miller
Rated Great at Trustpilot
Some customers have left us their feedbacks and they're really love it
Don’t just take our word for it
Express yourself with a card that does it all
"This looks really useful, sharing with our whole team"
Erir Perry
Bankoff Card Owner
"It looks like very useful.The card is amazing. Paid a few times with it in the stores and people kept asking me about it!"
Kip Pio
Bankoff Card Owner
"IIt is pretty amazing to see nearly 90% process happens on WhatsApp!"
Nicolas Nemmni
Bankoff Card Owner
"Looks very useful"
Mary Grayson
Bankoff Card Owner
What are you waiting for?
Get your Bankoff Card today
Get your Bankoff card now
Enter your Phone
number to see how the next generation banking works
Please check your Phone to get strarted
Done
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
By signing up you agree to our
Terms & Conditions
Enter your Telegram
number to see how the next generation banking works
Please check your WhatsApp account to get strarted
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
By signing up you agree to our
Terms & Conditions
